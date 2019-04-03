Allergy clinic breaks ground in Yukon

Officials with Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic broke ground Friday afternoon on the company’s newest clinic.

Scott Dennis, the chief operating officer for the company, said the 3,500-square-foot clinic is being built at 1601 Health Center Parkway. It will be south of Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and west of Target.

Officials from the company, as well as members of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce, helped break ground on the facility.

This will be the sixth center in the Oklahoma City area. The others are in Edmond, Norman, Midwest City, and there are two in Oklahoma City, including one on the campus of the OU Health Science Center.

The center is expected to open this fall or early next year, Dennis said.

Dennis said the company selected Yukon because of its location.

“We see quite a few patients from Yukon at our existing locations,” he said.

The growth of the area also was a factor, as was existing relationships with area primarily care doctors as well as other specialists.

“We have seven board-certified physicians,” he said, as well as two nurse practitioners and one doctor of nursing practice.

Two physicians will be based at the Yukon office.

The company has about 500 patients on the west side of the metro, Dennis said.

The clinic was founded in 1925.