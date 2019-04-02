Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between March 24 and March 31:

Carly Gruntmeir, 19, Yukon: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, violation of park or facility hours;

Lanceelot Primeaux IV, 36, Mustang: Obstructing officer, two counts assault and battery on police officer;

Domineek Plunkett, 21, Mustang: Possession of controlled substance, driving without insurance, driving with revoked license;

Walter T Banks Jr., 62, Yukon: Driving under the influence;

Dakota Blake Adams, 22, Yukon: DUI, transporting open container of beer, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, speeding;

Jenay Marie Arnold, 31, Oklahoma City: Driving with revoked license, defective brake lights;

Joshua Lynn Kerr, 34, Mustang: Driving with revoked license;

Donald Keith Evans, 41, Mustang: DUI, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, two counts unsafe lane use;

Kathryn Taylor, 26, Mustang: Littering, driving with suspended license;

Lucas Hans Hediger, 22, Oklahoma City: Driving with suspended license, driving without insurance, no license plate;

Kiley Lynn Edwards, 29, Mustang: Speeding, failure to appear;

Charles Portell, 45, Oklahoma City: Expired license plate, unlawful license plate display, driving with suspended license;

Grant Clark Barnes, 51, Mustang: Possession of paraphernalia, three counts possession of controlled substance, alter license plate, operation of vehicle without tail lights, carry firearm by convicted felon;

Lopez-Mitchell, 39, Yukon: DUI;

Jeffrey Allen Hargis, 31, Piedmont: Speeding, expired license plate, driving with revoked license;

Grant Clark Barnes, 51, Mustang: Burglary from auto, petit larceny, possess stolen property;

Gerald Paul Gale, 52, Oklahoma City: Possession of paraphernalia, driving with revoked license;