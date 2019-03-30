Water park plans move forward

Plans for what is expected to be a $100 million indoor water park in Yukon are moving forward, a representative of the company planning the facilities said Thursday.

Philip Cove, who was representing Yukon businessman Scott Myrick of Thunder Falls Enterprises, said negotiations are continuing for the purchase of land that would allow the indoor waterpark to be built inside the Yukon city limits.

When the park was originally announced in 2015, Myrick, who is a partner in Chisholm Trail LLC, which owns the Yukon Review and Mustang News, said the park would be constructed on 50 acres located in Oklahoma City just west of Frisco Road. Since then, Myrick said he prefers to keep the project in Yukon, which is his hometown.

The park is expected to be located near Frisco Road and Interstate 40, though the exact location has not been announced.

Cove told members of the Yukon Economic Development Authority that the company expects to close on the deal within the next few weeks, with construction beginning later this year.

The water park, which will be known as Thunder Falls, is expected include more than 50,000-square-feet of water park, along with a 5,000-square-feet of arcade space.

In addition, the complex will likely include a hotel and restaurant.

The project is expected to take about 24 months to complete and should be ready to open by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

The park will be open year round, Myrick has previously said.