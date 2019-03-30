Millerettes drop Lady Yellowjackets

Yukon girls soccer proved they can hang with the best teams in the state by handing Choctaw their first loss of the season.

The Lady Yellowjackets (4-1) was a perfect 4-0 until the Millerettes (3-2) came to town and took a 3-1 win.

“We knew if we came out and did the things right then we should be in a good spot to win that game,” coach Steve Scott said.

It didn’t take long for Yukon to make its mark.

Thirty seconds into the match, Myka Heimbach continued her excellent scoring season by putting the Millerettes on the board.

“That, obviously, gives you immediate confidence. It immediately puts you in the state of, we’re in control,’” Scott said.

Though they had the lead, they knew trouble could be lurking.

Choctaw is home to one of the most dangerous players in the state in Rebecca George. The forward kept Yukon on their toes throughout the contest.

“When Choctaw has a player like Rebecca George, you can’t relax because, if you give a player of her ability to get a shot, be in a dangerous situation, she’ll make you pay for it,” Scott said. “Even though we were up 1-0 early, we had to make sure we focused on making sure she didn’t run free. The girls responded to that very well.”

The Millerettes did their part in stopping George. The lone goal from the Lady Yellowjackets didn’t come from the Choctaw standout.

“We did a good job of shutting her down,” Scott said.

Asley Baker was responsible for Yukon’s second goal. She found the back of the net at the 42 minute mark.

Heimbach solidified the win with the Millerette’s final goal 52 minutes in. Baker was credited with the goal assist.

“For us to have a player like Myka in that area is great because she is a finisher,” Scott said. “If she gets the ball, she’s going to finish it.”

Yukon will April 2 when they travel to Deer Creek.