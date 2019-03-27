Yukon students uninjured in bus accident

Seven students, a counselor and a bus driver all escaped injury Wednesday when the Yukon school bus they were on was struck by a car.

The accident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Banner Road and Foreman Road, did jam the door on the bus, said Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

No one was injured, he said.

A statement released by the school district said a second bus was sent to pick up the students.

Details on how the accident occurred were not immediately clear.