Running with the Bulls

It may be March, but action is happening on the gridiron in Yukon.

The Oklahoma City Bulls are playing their second season on the Yukon Middle School football field.

Semi-professional football is trying to make a splash in this area.

Sporting a 2-2 record, the Bulls have a way to go. However, they’re feeling confident in their ultimate goal.

“We’re going to make the playoffs, that’s bar none,” part-owner and player Dillon Louk said. “I don’t see us not in the playoffs. Where we go in the playoffs, I don’t know. We all have the same mentality, championship or nothing.

“Everybody plays that way, everybody plays their roll and that’s what makes us successful.”

Louk has been involved in semi-pro football since 2016. A 2013 graduate of Yukon High School, Louk said football wasn’t always his niche but this is his calling.

“I wasn’t a big football guy, I didn’t fit into that crowd, but I loved the game,” he said.

His career began in Rush Springs where he played one season with the Oklahoma Nightmare. He then played a season at Southern Nazarene University before moving back to the semi-pro scene.

“I felt semi-pro was where I needed to be,” Louk said. “I can put a good product out and I’m a good businessman. It’s easier for me to get something set up like this.”

Louk put his business skills to the test by starting the Yukon Bobcats for the 2016-17 season. After a short stint with the Bobcats, he joined Giovanni Knight Sr. in the Oklahoma City Bulls ownership.

Now in his second season with the Bulls, the tight end/defensive end says he’s hoping his team falls into place.

“It’s hit and miss,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new pieces, we’ve got a lot of people that haven’t played to their potential. The coaching staff hasn’t coached to their full potential; offense hasn’t hit yet. The defense is keeping us in games.”

The offense showed its inexperience by putting up zero points and turning the ball over several times in the first half of their most recent game against the Oklahoma Bears Saturday. However, they don’t expect the offensive struggles to continue.

“Once we start learning how to execute properly, we’re going to have a potent offense,” Louk said. “It’s already potent as it is. We can score points, we’ve seen it as of last week, we saw it. We can put points on the board, we just have to figure out how to get everybody on the same page at all times.

“We’ve had some coaching changes the last few weeks so it’s hard to get everybody worked into the mindset that we want to produce and put on the field. I definitely feel like we’ll get it. It just takes time.”

Oklahoma City will hang their hats on solid defensive play.

“They keep us in games,” Louk said. “There’s some issues on defense, too. But, overall, we play well. Once we can get the offense rolling the same way we have the defense rolling, I think we’re going to be one of the teams to look out for.

“This is still the first half of the season, we have some road games and bye weeks coming up, that gives us some time to evaluate and figure out what we need.”

The Bulls bring a unique style of football to Yukon at a time of the year many aren’t used to watching it. Louk says semi-pro football stands out in their team camaraderie.

“It’s the family aspect. When everybody’s bought in, you can be unstoppable. It’s starts the same way every season, guys play for themselves, guys play selfish. By the end of it, you feel like you’re part of something,” he said.