Pitching battle sparks Miller win over Mustang in first meeting

A sixth-inning rally helped Yukon baseball get a win over Mustang Monday.

In a game the Broncos (9-4) seemed to have under control, the Millers (7-6) capitalized on errors to execute the win.

The momentum belonged to Mustang in the early going. The Broncos took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an error. From there, scoring ground to a standstill due to the pitching battle between Dax Fulton and Josh Sanders.

Sanders appeared to be losing the fight on the mound, giving up five hits. Fulton had the upper hand the majority of the contest with 11 strike outs heading into the bottom of the sixth.

With two outs on the board, and down 1-0, Yukon rallied on Mustang miscues.

Carson Benge stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a bunt to first base. Fulton rushed to tag Benge but missed the bag, allowing the Millers to score two runs.

“I love to bunt,” coach Kevin James said. “I saw an opportunity with a guy on base that, if the left handed pitcher falls off toward third base, maybe we can get it by him. We work on it all the time. That’s the first one we’ve gotten down in a while. We rolled the dice and it worked and they made an error.”

Mason McIntyre was the next to make a big play. McIntyre hit a fly ball down the right foul line that kept in play for a triple. Brayden McPherson and Benge scored on the RBI.

“We just kept at them,” James said. “We saw one of the best pitchers in the state right there but I think our guy matched him. I think Josh pitched his tail off. He had a great outing in Arizona and he backed it up with that one. When you see a guy who throws like Fulton does, you’ve got to match him. You can’t give him an inning to get runs.”

Fulton finished the game pitching seven innings allowing three hits, four runs and 12 walks. The Mustang stand-out struck out 12 Millers during his time on the mound.

“We’re not going to see a better guy than that one,” James said of Fulton.

Sanders allowed five hits and walked one but that didn’t deter his game. He struck out eight and limited the Broncos to one run.

“They hit some balls hard early then he went to work. He really didn’t give them anything to hit after that,” James said.

Hitting was sparse between the two teams.

Mustang’s Logan Glass went 3-for-3 at the plate. All Yukon hits came from different Millers. McIntyre, Nollan Koon, and Drew Janvrin saw the bat connect with the ball.

The win against Mustang was Yukon’s first game back from Phoenix. The Millers were facing a five game losing skid heading into the trip and now they’re feeling as confident as ever.

“When our guys figure out that they can play – and we’re getting really close. That’s part of the reason we go to Arizona is to get away and do a lot of baseball – then we start believing in what we know they can do, we’re going to be tough to handle,” James said. “We’ve had some good at-bats against a pretty good left hander and we made plays. We kept ourselves in the game all day.”

Yukon will be back in action Thursday for the start of the Edmond Memorial tournament.