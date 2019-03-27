County woman injured in house fire

An Oklahoma City woman was recovering at a hospital Monday after being rescued from her burning home Sunday evening.

The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not released, called 9-1-1 to report that she was trapped inside her home at 1511 Edinburg Drive, which is near SW 15 and Sara Road, at about 8:39 p.m.

In the 9-1-1 tape, the woman told dispatchers that she had been sleeping and woke up to smoke. She also said she had fallen, broken her nose and was unable to get out of the structure.

“I can’t breathe,” she said.

When asked which room she was in, the woman could not tell the dispatcher, saying only that she thought she was in her livingroom.

“We’ve got a lot of help on the way,” the dispatcher responded.

“Please help me. I don’t want to die,” she said. “Oh God, it’s getting hot.”

Fire crews were on the scene in about 3½ minutes, according to Capt. David Macy, a spokes person for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The woman was pulled from the structure about 4 minutes after crews arrived, Macy said.

She was taken to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation. She was in stable condition, Macy said.

Two dogs that were in the house did not survive, according to the fire report.

The woman told the dispatcher that the fire began in her husband’s bedroom. However, the cause of the fire could not be determined, Macy said.

The fire did an estimated $99,000 in damage.