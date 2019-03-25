Police Logs
The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between March 17 and March 23:
- Ray Dean Lopez, 28, Woodsboro, Texas: Public intoxication;
- Jamie Perez, 50, Oklahoma City: Speeding, driving with suspended license;
- Roneike Gaile Rowland, 44, Mustang: Possession of methamphetamine, defective windshield, defective brake lights;
- Gary Don Hare Jr., 34, Mustang: Driving with revoked license;
- Scott Wayne Moody, 37, Midwest City: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with suspended license, defective windshield;
- Emily Lauryn Jelinek, 20, Yukon: Possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, driving with suspended license;
- Jewell Darlene Miller, 50, Oklahoma City: Possession of controlled substance, driving with suspended license, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of paraphernalia;
- Rachael Lynn Comer, 35, Mustang: Driving under the influence, driving with suspended license, expired license plate;
- Chance Turner, 22, Mustang: Speeding excessive, failure to appear;
- Randi Dawn Drewry, 43, Mustang: Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine;
- Khy Letrae Williams, 24, El Reno: Defective tail lamps, driving with suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;