Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between March 17 and March 23:

Ray Dean Lopez, 28, Woodsboro, Texas: Public intoxication;

Jamie Perez, 50, Oklahoma City: Speeding, driving with suspended license;

Roneike Gaile Rowland, 44, Mustang: Possession of methamphetamine, defective windshield, defective brake lights;

Gary Don Hare Jr., 34, Mustang: Driving with revoked license;

Scott Wayne Moody, 37, Midwest City: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving with suspended license, defective windshield;

Emily Lauryn Jelinek, 20, Yukon: Possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt, driving with suspended license;

Jewell Darlene Miller, 50, Oklahoma City: Possession of controlled substance, driving with suspended license, unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of paraphernalia;

Rachael Lynn Comer, 35, Mustang: Driving under the influence, driving with suspended license, expired license plate;

Chance Turner, 22, Mustang: Speeding excessive, failure to appear;

Randi Dawn Drewry, 43, Mustang: Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine;

Khy Letrae Williams, 24, El Reno: Defective tail lamps, driving with suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;