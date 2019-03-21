Tough outing for Lady Broncos

After a 4-0 start for the Mustang slow-pitch softball team, the Lady Broncos ran into some stiff competition Friday at the Big Cat Classic.

Mustang opened the day against Class 6A’s No. 2 Westmoore Lady Jaguars and dropped the game 17-7.

The Lady Broncos jumped out in the top half of the first inning scoring five runs.

Mustang had two scoreless innings in the contest and that’s all the defending state champions needed to pull away.

“With slow pitch softball you look at the score and think, ‘wow, that wasn’t a close game’ but one-half inning can determine a whole lot,” said coach Jamie Roberts.

On top of the scoreless innings the Broncos gave up 11 free bases on eight walks and three intentional walks.

In the second game, the Broncos fell into an 11-0 hole against Kellyville, who is No. 4 in Class 5A, in the first two innings.

“We couldn’t overcome that 11-run deficit. We battled back. I was proud of the girls. We battled back and the time limit got us on that game,” Roberts said.

The Broncos chipped away at the lead but ran out of time as they dropped the second game 16-9.

The competition didn’t get any easier as the Broncos faced off against Class 6A’s No. 3 Southmoore in the night cap.

Southmoore is a senior laden team that has pop in its bats and powered its way into a 15-6 victory with a handful of home runs.

“We are a better hitting team than what we did on Friday. You have to produce runs to compete in this sport as well as play great defense,” Roberts said.

Mustang will be back on the road at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Moore High School to take on the Lady Lions in the first of three games next week.