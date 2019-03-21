Robotics team competes in Kansas competition

By Chris Eversole

Mustang High School competed in the Robotics Competition Heartland Regional in Olathe, Kansas, last week.

“It was a great experience, and we performed exceptionally well,” teacher Matt Moore said.

The team earned the Imagery Award, which recognizes the team with the best overall appearance, including that of its robot, pit area and costumes and the quality its motto and team cheers.

This is the second year in a row Mustang won the award at a regional competition.

“The judges liked the way our silver cowboy hats and red vests and our corral-styled pit area looked, but they especially liked how our western theme was designed to integrate our team into our school and community and integrate our school and community into our team,” Moore said.

“They liked our participation in the Western Days parade and Bronco Alley and our covered wagon robot, and made a point to note they liked that the MHS ag and woodworking students designed and built our pit area.”

The robot performed extremely well during the entire contest.

“The students’ design was reliable and robust,” Moore said.

“Competition was fierce though, and our alliances only won three of 12 matches. We came away a little disappointed, but we learned something about game strategy and robot design.”

The students have made plans to incorporate their lessons into next year’s robot, he said.

“They’ve made a list of projects and changes three pages long that they want to accomplish between now and next January.”