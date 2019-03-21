Mustang North Middle School’s seventh-grade girls finished season 19-0

Undefeated rarely happens in sports, yet it happened at Mustang North Middle School.

The seventh-grade Lady Broncos ended their season Metro Middle School Athletic Conference champions with a 19-0 record.

Those accomplishments were impressive enough and they found a way to stand out among the crowd along the way.

“We knew they were special,” coach Stephanie Reed said. “Many of them had been playing tournament ball together for a while. Undefeated is a really difficult thing to accomplish, so I didn’t know if it was really going to happen until the last game was over.”

Scoring averages showed just how dominate they were.

MNMS held opponents to 17.8 points per game while scoring 44.2 points per outing. The Lady Broncos accumulated 840 total points on the season.

As a team, MNMS grabbed 28.4 rebounds per game.

Though their scoring volume was high, it was their defense that paved the way for success.

“(Our team’s identity was) the fact that we set the tone early in games with our full-court and half-court presses,” Reed said. “We would always strive to get steals and layups early, forcing the other team into early timeouts. The girls loved that.”

This season was Reed’s 26th at the middle school. She says this will stick out as one of the best in her career.

“It has to rank right at the top, for sure,” she said. “This is the best record that any of my teams have ever had. We were close once before, but didn’t finish undefeated.”

The Lady Broncos were led by strong individual players.

Kailee Hurst made her presence known on the team with her statistics. The point guard scored 170 total points and collected 81 assists and 113 steals. She shot 31 percent from behind the three-point arc.

“She was our point guard, our floor general,” Reed said. “She pushed the ball offensively and made great passes to open players. Defensively, she got steals and layups off of our press.

“She also put a lot of defensive pressure on the other team’s ball handlers.”

Other important players include Tatum Spencer who led team in scoring. Spencer racked up 249 total points for 13.1 points per game.

Camryn Engles and Riley Trammel were awarded co-defensive player of the year honors. Engles averaged 8.6 rebounds and dished out 50 assists. Trammel’s 6-feet tall figure led the way for her securing 110 rebounds and 36 blocks.

Reed contributed dedication to the game as what made the team tick.

“The fact that they came in with good skills and experience, but also their willingness and determination to work hard in practice. That was the factor that just pushed them over the top”

The Lady Broncos knew how difficult it was to accomplish the feat.

“It is tough,” Reed said. “There were several teams this year that were really good, with players that also play year round. There are so many unpredictable (factors) throughout the season – injuries, illness, etc. that it is almost impossible to accomplish what these girls did this year.”

The future is bright for this group of girls moving forward.

“Next year, should be another great year, with most of the girls returning to Mustang North for 8th grade,” Reed said. “They should be big contributors at the High School in a couple of years. I’m looking forward to watching them continue to grow and learn. Mustang basketball looks very promising for the future.”

Reed says she’s excited for what lies ahead.

“It was a privilege to get to coach these girls this year. I’m looking forward to next year and another Conference Championship,” she said.