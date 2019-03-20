SUNDOWN SHOWDOWN

At the Yukon Sundowner meet, the Millers and Millerettes found themselves placing high.

The Millers scored 213 points to place first of seven teams at the meet. Edmond North took second with 144 points and Lawton placed third with 75 points.

Yukon won the meet by taking a variety of events.

The Millers took first in the 4×800 relay with a time of 8:46.99. First place also came for Yukon in the 4×400 relay, timing in at 3:35.15.

The top four of the 110-meter hurdlers were all Millers. Tyler Dechant, Chris Gerber, Blake Gerber, and Karl Tech were the first four placers in the event.

Kolby Mccoy took first place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:42.51. Kohl Kimmel’s 10:55.79 was good for third place in the event. He also took first in the 1600-meter run at 4:49.82.

Kole Frederick took second in the 800-meter run, timing in at 2:11.53.

Makari Slaughter and Caden Hernandez took first and second place in the 100-meter dash. Slaughter finished with a time of 11.05 and Hernandez’s placing came at a 11.12 time.

First place came to Elijah Wallace in the boys 400-meter dash. His time of 54.24 earned the spot.

300-meter hurdles also saw the Millers have success. Blake Gerber (43.96), Chris Gerber (43.99), and Cache Nease (46.33) placed first, second and third respectively.

Issac Yancy and Zac Cantwell took first and second in the discus throw.

Dechant took first place in the high jump, reaching a height of 6-feet-4.

The girls also had a successful outing at the Sundowner.

The Millerettes finished second behind Edmond North, scoring 100 points. The Lady Huskies scored 275 points for first place and Lawton scored 94 points for third place.

Elora Jones took first in the 3200-meter run, timing in at 13:15.13.

The pole vault was again the Millerettes’ strong suit.

Kyla Davis, Kenadi Hamilton, and Maycie Reed finished first, second and third in the first meet at Edmond Santa Fe. They finished in that same order again at the Sundowner.

Davis vaulted 10-feet, Hamilton jumped 9-feet-6, and Reed recorded heights of 9-feet.