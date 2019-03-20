Southwest Covenant drops two over the weekend

Southwest Covenant had a rough weekend at the Pioneer Festival.

The Patriots (2-6) watched their losing streak grow to three with two losses to No. 10-ranked Navajo (6-3) and Morrison (5-2). Southwest Covenant held their own against the Indians, losing 13-11, but allowed a blowout 11-3 loss to the Wildcats in four innings.

Through three innings against Morrison it seemed as though the Patriots had control.

Southwest Covenant had a five-run third inning to take a 5-2 lead. It was in the fifth inning that both teams went on their run.

Southwest Covenant got their first of five runs in the top of the fifth on an error by the Navajo third baseman, Blake Riddell scored. Andrew Hickman’s grand slam highlighted the high-scoring inning for the Patriots.

Southwest Covenant’s lead didn’t deter the Indians. Navajo answered with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game.

Navajo scored three in the bottom of the sixth to take a 13-10 lead, SWC’s one run in the top of the seventh wasn’t enough to keep the game alive.

Andrew Hickman and Cole Shaw led the way for the Patriots with three hits on four at-bats. Hickman recorded a game-high five runs-batted-in.

Led by a fourth-inning scoring explosion, Morrison dismantled the Patriots 11-3.

Southwest Covenant took a 2-0 lead after one inning and the game was tied 2-2 after two. The game remained silent from a scoring standpoint until the top of the fourth.

Two singles, two errors, and a live foul ball led the way for the Wildcats scoring nine runs. That scoring surge gave Morrison the win in four innings.

Morrison held the Patriots to three hits on 13 at-bats. Each team committed two errors a piece.

Southwest Covenant is back in action Thursday at the Union City spring break festival.