Authorities identify pilots killed in Sundance crash

Authorities have identified two people who died Monday when the airplane they were piloting crashed at Sundance Airpark in northwest Oklahoma City.

The state medical examiner’s office identified the victims as Doug Durning, 60, and Britton Lee, 43.

The plane, which had left from Panama City, Florida, earlier in the day, skidded off the runway and flipped onto its top shortly after 3:30 p.m.

On board were two experienced pilots, officials at the airport have said.

The plane is owned by the airport, according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

“It is a tragic day. We’re terribly, terribly sorry,” said Sundance spokesperson Deborah Floyd.

The plane is an IAI Westwind, which is a twin-engine corporate-style jet, said Capt. David Macy, a spokesman from the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The fire department responded to reports of the crash at 3:38 p.m.

Once at the airport, crews found that Durning had died at the scene. Lee was taken to OU Medical Center, where she also died.

The cause of their deaths was pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

According to FAA documents, the plane was manufactured in 1978.

Investigators from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were on the scene Tuesday to begin an investigation into what might have caused the crash.