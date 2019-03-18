Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between March 10 and March 16:

  • Matthew C Callahan, 41, Mustang: Domestic assault and battery;
  • Matthew Lavelle, 46, Mustang: Unsafe lane use, driving under the influence;
  • Christina Renea Riley, 35, Mustang: Possess controlled substance within 100 feet of school or park or presence of child under 12;
  • Austin William White, 24, Mustang: Driving with license revoked;
  • Destany Lannae Moore, 29, Oklahoma City: Speeding excessive, driving with license suspended, failure to provide insurance;
  • Frank Jay Anderson, 61, Bethany: Possession of paraphernalia, improper turning at intersection, trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine;
  • Kandi Win Mari Deal, 33, Bethany: Failure to wear seat belt, driving without valid driver license, two counts failure to comply;
  • Michael John McGill, 22, Yukon: Driving while license revoked, failure to appear;
  • David Jeremy Bond, 40, Oklahoma City: Disobey stop sign, driving with license revoked;
  • Jackie Lou Kemp, 51, Yukon: Speeding, DUI;
