Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department recorded the following arrests between March 10 and March 16:

Matthew C Callahan, 41, Mustang: Domestic assault and battery;

Matthew Lavelle, 46, Mustang: Unsafe lane use, driving under the influence;

Christina Renea Riley, 35, Mustang: Possess controlled substance within 100 feet of school or park or presence of child under 12;

Austin William White, 24, Mustang: Driving with license revoked;

Destany Lannae Moore, 29, Oklahoma City: Speeding excessive, driving with license suspended, failure to provide insurance;

Frank Jay Anderson, 61, Bethany: Possession of paraphernalia, improper turning at intersection, trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine;

Kandi Win Mari Deal, 33, Bethany: Failure to wear seat belt, driving without valid driver license, two counts failure to comply;

Michael John McGill, 22, Yukon: Driving while license revoked, failure to appear;

David Jeremy Bond, 40, Oklahoma City: Disobey stop sign, driving with license revoked;

Jackie Lou Kemp, 51, Yukon: Speeding, DUI;