Yukon girls soccer upends Mustang

The rivalry match between Yukon and Mustang went the way of the Millerettes Tuesday night.

Yukon (3-2) controlled the ball throughout the contest and eventually won 1-0 against rival Mustang (5-2).

“We knew what we needed to do and how to attack to be successful,” coach Steve Scott said. “We went out and, pretty much the whole game, competed the way we needed to do it. In turn, that created a lot of the possessions and a lot of the lack of opportunities that they had against us.”

In the first half, the Millerettes had their share of opportunities to score. Yukon had three shots on target and four shots off target.

In the 38th minute, Myka Heimbach beat the Mustang defenders and got the ball in the goal.

Heimbach scored the lone goal for the Millerettes, her fourth in their last two games.

“(I like) her work ethic and her ability to bring other players into the fold, bringing other players into the spotlight through creating other opportunities for herself and setting others up,” Scott said. “She’s a leader in that way; she can get a lot of players involved, not just herself.

The Millerettes rode Heimbach’s goal to victory.

Yukon was able to defeat their opponent by taking out one of key players.

Bella Anson was tasked with taking on Mustang’s Sami See. Anson stepped up to the challenge, making the forward a non-factor.

“Bella Anson was a big key in shutting down their number seven, Sami, she’s a good player and one of their most dangerous players,” Scott said. “She did a great job of slowing her down and limiting her opportunities. Part of that is saying she’s getting frustrated. She couldn’t get behind her, couldn’t beat her.

“When you’re a player of Sami’s caliber, she’s struggled to do her thing, you can see where she tried to figure out some different ways to be successful. That’s a credit to Bella.”

Goalkeeper Abby Camp made her defensive presence known. Camp did her part in holding the Lady Broncos scoreless with six saves.