Tech quest enrollment opens April 1 at Canadian Valley Technology Center

Sharks are sure to circle the halls this summer at Canadian Valley Technology Center.

“Shark Tank” is one of several dozen week-long themed courses offered in June and July to students entering fifth through ninth grades during “Tech Quest.”

The Emmy-winning hit TV entrepreneurial-themed reality show will be scaled down to a pint-sized version that will feature ins-and-outs of starting and running a small business – in this case, a lemonade stand. Students will be challenged to create a lemonade product, logo, and business plan in this fun class that takes place in a “Shark Tank” setting.

“We’re excited to continue providing career exploration activities for our younger community members through Tech Quest,” said Lizzy Moser, a career readiness specialist at CV Tech and one of the event organizers. “It’s a great opportunity for younger students to discover and explore their interests and abilities before they start making choices about their future.”

Enrollment opens at 8 a.m., April 1. Cost for each course is $80, which is due at the time of enrollment. Each student will receive a “Tech Quest” T-shirt. Courses begin at 8:30 a.m. each day and end at 12:30 p.m. Session dates are June 10-13; June 17-20; July 8-11 and July 15-18.

Moser said many popular courses return, such as CSI Skills and Intro Into Cybersecurity. The blend of new courses includes Stage Makeup and Costumes and Paint Like Picasso.

For a complete list of courses and to enroll online, visit cvtech.edu, and look for the Tech Quest drop-down menu on the home page.

Deadline to register or to drop courses for a full refund is May 24. Questions can be addressed by emailing techquest@cvtech.edu.

Kati Davis, also a career readiness specialist and co-organizer, said Tech Quest will be bigger and better. The half-day camp has become a tradition among area preteens and teenagers.

“We took in account the suggestions both students and parents submitted last year, and we have added many new course options,” she said.

No meals are provided. Due to construction at the Dr. Earl Cowan Campus, 1701 S. Czech Hall Road (near Yukon), courses will only be provided this year at CV Tech’s El Reno Campus, 6505 E. Hwy. 66 in El Reno.

Bus transportation is provided at no additional cost from the Cowan Campus to all classes in El Reno. Davis said this will be helpful if a student’s home is closer to the Cowan Campus.

Buses leave from the Cowan Campus at 8:15 a.m. and return at 12:45 p.m.