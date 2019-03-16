Authorities rule garage fire an accident

Authorities say they don’t know for sure what sparked a fire Thursday afternoon that destroyed a detached garage across the street from the Yukon School District’s Fine Arts Auditorium, but believe it was an accident.

Fire Chief Shawn Vogt said the 5:05 p.m. fire at 825 Yukon Ave., caused about $110,000 in damage.

The wood and block building was fully engulfed when firefighters from Yukon, Bethany, Mustang and Oklahoma City arrived on the scene.

Crews battled the blaze for more than 30 minutes before being able to knock it down.

Vogt said the garage was filled with oil, gas, propane and other combustibles.

“It was a heavy fire load,” the chief said.

In addition, the building, which was more than 100 feet long, was near several other outbuildings and homes. Crews battled strong winds to keep the fire from jumping to other structures, the chief said.

Vogt said it isn’t clear what started the fire, though the owner was working on a vehicle at the time.

The owner attempted to put the fire out himself, Vogt said, but was unable to do so. He suffered smoke inhalation and was treated on the scene.

None of the firefighters were injured.