Successful outing for Yukon track

Yukon track opened its season, placing second at the 2019 Santa Fe Track & Field Invitational.

Yukon finished with 101 points, good for second place behind host Edmond Santa Fe, which scored 147 points.

The Millers took third in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 44.73. In the 4×800 meter relay, Yukon ran at 8:32.31, good for fifth place.

The 4×200 meter relay had Yukon placing fourth at 1:35.81. The Millers placed third in the 4×400 meter relay at 3:33.75.

Tyler Dechant showed promise in the first meet, taking second place in the 110 meter hurdles. Dechant finished in 15.37.

Dechant also took first place in the high jump, making his mark at 6-feet-4.

Elijah Wallace walked away with a first place finish in the 800 meter run. His time of 2:04.47 gave him the top honor.

Caden Hernandez finished the 100 meter dash in 11.19, good for second place.

The Gerber brothers took two of the top three spots in the 300 meter hurdles.

Chris Gerber finished second at 42.10. Not far behind was Blake Gerber at third place, finishing at 43.11.

The field events saw more success come the Millers’ way.

Issac Yancy threw the discus 138’03” for a third place finish. Zac Cantwell took fourth at 138’04”.

Kefin Mcwatters’ 9-feet pole vault gave him fifth place.

The Yukon Sundowner will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday at Miller Stadium.