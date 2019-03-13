OKC sues for road project properties

The City of Oklahoma City has filed condemnation actions against five Yukon-area property owners to acquire their land as part of two major road projects, including a planned interchange.

The actions were filed Friday in Canadian County District Court.

Named in the condemnations are Kyla J. Jacobson, The Patricia Ann Lee Revocable Trust Agreement, Gregory H. Tompkins, Tony R. Kouba Living Trust and Beth Kouba Living Trust and Clarence Wright.

In each case, the city said it expects the judgment to be in excess of $10,000.

The condemnation cases were filed after the city said it needs the properties for public street, drainage and utility purposes.

It also said the city had made good faith efforts to purchase the property, but the owners have declined the offers.

The city is seeking property from Jacobson, The Lee Revocable Trust and Tompkins for a project that will improve Sara Road from SW 44 Street to SW 59 Street.

City of Oklahoma City officials said the project involves widening the roadway from two lanes to four lanes.

It is part of an expansion of the Kilpatrick Turnpike and is a project involving Oklahoma City, Mustang and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Meanwhile, the other two condemnations are related to rights-of-way work involving a planned interchange at the intersection of Frisco Road and Interstate 40 on the west edge of Yukon.

The property is needed for the relocation of several utilities.

The city of Yukon, which is sharing the costs on the project, obtained its rights of way for the project several weeks ago.

Plans are now being made to relocate a gas line located on the property.

The work is being completed in advance of a bid letting set for January on a project that would add on- and off-ramps to Frisco Road from Interstate 40.

The project will involve widening Frisco Road from just south of I-40 to about a half-mile north of the interstate to four lanes.

It is expected to cost about $19 million. Work is expected to begin on the almost $18 million project in March 2020 and will take about a year to complete, officials with the state Department of Transportation said.

No hearing dates have been set for any of the court cases.