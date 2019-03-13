Moon gives tennis a ‘B’

Yukon boys tennis put together a solid outing at the Ada Tournament over the weekend.

The Millers took to the southeast, relishing in its first tournament of the season. Yukon gave appropriate effort, according to coach Barney Moon.

“On a grading scale, I’d give us a B,” Moon said. “Good in that we held our seed, we finished in the place we predicted we would finish.”

The one doubles team of Dawson Simeroth and Grayson Horst made waves.

The duo dropped their first match against Norman, and won the next two against Crossings Christian and McAlester to play for second place. Byng won the second place round, placing Yukon in third place.

“They went 2-2 at one doubles, which was a pleasant surprise,” Moon said. “To be honest, I wasn’t sure how they would do. They held up pretty well. They beat who they were supposed to beat and even had a chance against some of the better teams. I’m really pleased with them.”

Aleki English represented the Millers in two singles, taking seventh place out of 16.

Nate Moore continued to show his potential at one singles.

Moore took on Brevon Ford of Ardmore in the first round, defeating him to advance. Moore lost in the next round to Duncan’s singles player, moving him to the losers bracket. He would go on to win the next two matches and take fifth place.

“I really think Nate Moore is going to be extremely good,” Moon said. “He just hasn’t made the jump quite yet. He hasn’t beaten the good player quite yet. He’s beaten who he’s supposed to beat. His record is 9-3. It’s an excellent record.

“He just needs that big win. We’re waiting for that big, win and I assure you it will come.”

Moon believes more time on the courts will help Moore reach his potential.

“Experience and confidence, that’s all he lacks. He’s got every bit of the game all together. He’s a sophomore, he’s kind of young. He’s never played one singles and, as you might imagine, every school puts together one singles tennis player. Every school in the state has one tennis player in it. It’s pretty competitive, 6A especially,” Moon said.

Moon may have given his team a B rating, yet he says it will take some work for his group to get straight A’s on the report card.

“I give an A when I get everybody qualified for the state tournament,” he said. “I’ve got a good shot to get, maybe, three out of four of the teams to the state tournament, that’s my goal. I’ve probably got two really likely to make the state tournament, and I’ve got a third I’m working on.”

The Millers compete again Thursday at the Deer Creek tournament.