Yukon’s Jeff Hall named head coach at Piedmont, takes three assistants with him

Jeff Hall has left the Yukon football program and has accepted the head coaching position with Piedmont Public Schools.

The Piedmont school board is expected to approve the hiring Monday during its monthly meeting. The approval will come one week after the Yukon school board approved Hall’s resignation.

“Several weeks ago, Piedmont contacted (Yukon Public Schools athletic director) Mike Clark,” Hall said. “Coach Clark texted me and told me Piedmont was interested in speaking with me about its head football coach position. They also called Coach (Jeremy) Reed (Yukon head football coach) before they reached out to me. I went and interviewed with them. It was about a two-week process.”

Hall was at Yukon for two seasons … both under Reed. Hall was the assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for the Millers. He was a Fast Track and Physical Education teacher.

“Jeff has done a great job for us,” Reed said. “He has helped restore some vital things into this program. I hired him because he is a great man and great with kids. He had a big impact. I think he will do great at Piedmont. He will build a great program.”

Hall is Reed’s eighth assistant coach who has gone on to become a head coach.

“It was important that it was going to be a good match for both parties,” Hall said. “I felt comfortable with Piedmont. It’s one of the fastest growing areas in the state and I was really impressed with the administration. It is a very attractive place.”

Hall came to Yukon following his stint with Lexington as the head coach. Like Reed, Hall is a believer in the flexbone offensive system and will take the system to Piedmont.

“The biggest difference in being a head coach and an assistant coach is as the head coach, you are not just in charge of the players, but you are in charge of all the coaches,” Hall said. “Developing a relationship with the coaching staff and the players is the most important part of being a head coach.”

During his time with the Yukon football program, Hall helped the Millers turn their program around from a 2-18 combined record in 2015 and 2016 to a 10-10 combined record in 2017 and 2018.

“I learned a ton from Coach Reed,” Hall said. “In my two years at Yukon, I learned more than I did since I became a coach in 2001. It was more than just X’s and O’s at Yukon. I learned a lot about relationships and organization and how to manage a big roster. I also learned more about the flexbone. One of the reasons I love the flexbone is because it forces players to think about someone other than themselves. The flexbone helps the entire team. The coaching staff at Yukon has been unbelievable.”

Hall is also taking several Yukon football assistants with him to Piedmont. Offensive coaches Aaron Dillard and Payton Broome will head north with Hall and defensive coach Logan Thomas will be Hall’s defensive coordinator at Piedmont.

“There were a lot of tears from the players when they were told about these coaches leaving,” Reed said.

Hall will not finish the school year at Yukon. He will start at Piedmont immediately following the school board’s approval of his hiring.

“The Yukon administration has been great throughout this process,” Hall said. “They are allowing me out of my contract early, so I can go and get things going in Piedmont. My last day in Yukon will be Friday. It was really important to me that Yukon felt like I was a valuable employee, so I wanted to make sure and do this the right way.”

On top of the four Yukon assistants heading to Piedmont, Reed will have a fifth assistant to replace on his staff. Offensive coach Josh Cawyer is leaving the coaching and teaching profession to pursue other ventures.

Reed already started the interview process to replace all five assistant coaching vacancies. He said he hopes to have all the hires made as soon as possible.