Mustang man charged with rape

An 18-year-old Mustang man remained in the Canadian County jail Thursday after being charged with sexually assaulting a woman he met online.

Christian Weldon Baxter Owen was arrested Tuesday on one count of first-degree rape.

He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, Owen is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Oct. 29 at his apartment in Mustang.

An affidavit filed with the court states that Owen and the woman met on a social media app earlier in the month.

On Oct. 29, he invited the woman to his apartment to “hang out.” The woman agreed and plans were made.

The woman allegedly told Owen that did not want to have sex, but they could cuddle, kiss and listen to music.

After arriving at Owen’s apartment, the affidavit states that the two went to his bedroom where they sat down on the bed and began listening to music.

Owen allegedly attempted to have sexual contact, and after being told no several times, he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Midwest City where she underwent a sexual assault exam.

According to the court document, Owen admitted during an interview with police that he and the woman had sex.

The victim also provided text messages in which he admitted to the incident.

“I should have listened,” he wrote, the document states.