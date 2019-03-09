Miller baseball starts strong

Yukon baseball took two games by big margins over Midwest City earlier this week, but dropped a close game Thursday against Norman.

The Millers started the week off playing their first game of the season on the road in Midwest City Tuesday. The Bombers didn’t put up much of a fight, losing 12-1 in five innings.

Joshua Sanders got the win on the mound for Yukon. He pitched five innings, giving up one hit and one run. Sanders struck out eight and walked two.

Eight Millers crossed home plate against Midwest City. Jett Lodes, Braydden McPherson, Mason McIntyre, and Jacob Russell scored two runs. Braylen Wimmer, Drew Janvrin, Hunter Brown, and Matt Wilson scored one.

Brown led the team with two runs batted in.

The Millers and Bombers faced off again Wednesday afternoon, Yukon taking a 5-0 win.

Three Millers took turns on the mound. Carson Benge pitched four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Gabe Flow’s two innings pitched saw him strike out three. Nick Scavitto pitched one inning, walking one.

As a team, Yukon had just two hits, but scored five runs. The Millers were walked seven times.

Things changed Thursday at Norman (4-0).

Yukon dropped their first game of the season in a 3-2 contest.

The Millers scored first in the top of the first inning.

The Tigers answered in the bottom of the second, tying the game 1-1.

Both teams went scoreless from the third through sixth innings. The top of the seventh saw Yukon take a 2-1 lead, but it quickly dissipated.

Norman rallied, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh, winning the ball game.

Jacob Russell pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, committing one error and walking four. Russell struck out six during his time on the mound.

Jett Lodes and Nollan Koon collected two hits on three at-bats. Lodes scored one run and was walked once.

After the Norman game, Yukon sat at 2-1 on the season. Yukon played Friday against Westmoore, which was 2-1 heading into the contest.

Yukon plays again Monday on the road at Norman North.