Mustang man injured in crash near Hinton

A 57-year-old Mustang man was injured Wednesday after he crashed his vehicle while trying to avoid a deer, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Alfred Lerma was injured in the accident that occurred at about 2:09 p.m. on State Highway 37 about 10 miles southeast of Hinton.

The patrol said Lerma was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup east on SH-37 when he swerved to miss a dear, left the roadway and struck a tree.

Lerma was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in fair condition.