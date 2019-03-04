Police Logs
The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Feb. 24 and March 2:
- Terrelle Magique Lynn, 36, Norcross, GA: Public intoxication;
- Keith Pounds, 50, Duluth, GA: Public intoxication;
- James Bullock, 41, Norcross, GA: Public intoxication;
- Joshua Lee Gorgee, 36, Oklahoma City: Outrage decency, public intoxication;
- Tiffany Sue Austin, 45, Oklahoma City: Failure to provide insurance, driving with suspended license;
- Dakota Blake Adams, 22, Yukon: Driving under the influence of alcohol;
- Dawn Lynn Collins, 39, Mustang: Disobey stop sign, driving with suspended license, failure to provide insurance;
- James Allen Bates Jr., 53, Union City: Driving with suspended license, disobey traffic control device;
- Joshua Allen Liberton, 29, DUI, transporting open container – beer;
- Austin Noble Gray, 22, Mustang: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;
- Jansen Tucker Jarrett, 26, Yukon: Reckless driving, DUI;
- Hector Alfredo Gomez, 23, Mustang: Public intoxication, unlawful carry of a weapon;