Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Feb. 24 and March 2:

Terrelle Magique Lynn, 36, Norcross, GA: Public intoxication;

Keith Pounds, 50, Duluth, GA: Public intoxication;

James Bullock, 41, Norcross, GA: Public intoxication;

Joshua Lee Gorgee, 36, Oklahoma City: Outrage decency, public intoxication;

Tiffany Sue Austin, 45, Oklahoma City: Failure to provide insurance, driving with suspended license;

Dakota Blake Adams, 22, Yukon: Driving under the influence of alcohol;

Dawn Lynn Collins, 39, Mustang: Disobey stop sign, driving with suspended license, failure to provide insurance;

James Allen Bates Jr., 53, Union City: Driving with suspended license, disobey traffic control device;

Joshua Allen Liberton, 29, DUI, transporting open container – beer;

Austin Noble Gray, 22, Mustang: Possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;

Jansen Tucker Jarrett, 26, Yukon: Reckless driving, DUI;

Hector Alfredo Gomez, 23, Mustang: Public intoxication, unlawful carry of a weapon;