Yukon Winter Sports Athlete of the Year – Paige Clark

In the wide world of sports, pom is often forgotten or blatantly left out of the conversation.

However, this year’s Yukon pom squad has not only had a stellar season, the girls have forced people to take notice when they perform.

The Yukon varsity pom squad won the 6A Large Pom state championship in early January, won the Dance Team Union regional championship in late January and had an impressive showing at the Universal Dance Association national competition in February in Orlando, Florida.

The Yukon pom squad also was a mainstay on the sidelines for Yukon football games, Yukon boys and girls basketball games and Yukon wrestling events, as well as high school pep assemblies.

If you had the chance to watch the Yukon pom squad in action this school year, there is one face that you might have gotten used to seeing, senior captain Paige Clark.

Clark is the Yukon Review Winter Sports Athlete of the Year.

The Yukon senior’s leadership and upbeat attitude gave the pom squad a presence that helped them to be the best over winter sports team at Yukon High School in the 2018-2019 school year.

Clark has been a member of the Yukon pom program for four years and has helped it grow to be one of the top pom programs in the state and one of the top athletic programs in the school.