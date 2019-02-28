Mustang girls advance with win over Bixby

MOORE— The postseason has begun for high schools around the state of Oklahoma.

Mustang’s postseason began in Moore over the weekend with a 54-32 win over Bixby Thursday.

“I thought we were a little uncertain in the first couple of minutes. But once we settled down, I thought we played a whole lot better,” said head coach Kevin Korstjens.

An 11-point second half doomed the Lady Spartans after they started the game with an 11-0 run.

Mustang ended the 11-0 run, which started a 15-0 run of the Broncos.

“I thought the biggest thing was we just settled down. I thought we passed up open shots and ended up turning it over early,” Korstjens said.

A game that was 27-21 at halftime ended in a 27-11 second half run for the Lady Broncos to advance to the regional championship against host Moore.

“They scored five points in the last 1:45. So, that means we held them to six points the whole second half outside of that last 1:45,” Korstjens said.

Against Bixby, Mustang had three players in double digits.

Talia Pogi led the team with 15, while Cur’Tiera Haywood and Kate Niehues both contributed 12 points each.

In the regional championship against Moore, the Broncos fell short in the fourth quarter.

“They are really good. That is why I ranked them No. 1 on that side of the state,” Korstjens said.

It was a 34-32 game with Moore leading at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Mustang couldn’t find the bottom of the net. They scored two points in the final frame.

“I felt like we pressed the issue, especially in the fourth quarter, if not the whole second half. I thought instead of settling for better shots we pressed the issue a little bit. You can’t do that against a really good team,” Korstjens said.

Haywood led the Lady Broncos as the only Mustang player with double digit scoring of 14, while Ellise Foreman finished with nine as the second highest scorer.

With the loss, Mustang will be in win-and-advance mode.

The Broncos’ next loss ends the season, which would be earlier than they would like. Their goal was to make it back to the state tournament.

Mustang travels to Claremore Thursday for an 8 p.m. contest against Ponca City.

“Ponca City has a couple of coaches daughters on the team. One comnes off the bench and the other is a starter that really makes the team go,” Korstjens said.