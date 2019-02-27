Yukon student among academic All-Staters

Yukon High School senior Dawson Simeroth is one of 100 Oklahoma students to be selected as an Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence 2019 Academic All-State winners.

He also is one of five students from Canadian County to be selected for the honor.

Others include Heidi Askeland of Mustang High School, Katie Bomhoff of Okarche, Blake Cope of Piedmont and Brian Montgomery of Piedmont.

Simeroth is the son of Dr. Jason and Julie Simeroth.

“I was a little surprised,” Dawson said. “I didn’t expect to be honored that highly.”

Dawson, who scored a 1420 on his SAT, said he hopes his future includes attending either the Air Force or Naval Academy.

His third alternative is Oklahoma State University.

Besides being selected to Academic All-State, Simeroth is a

second-year member of state schools Superintendent Janet Hofmeister’s Youth Advisory Council.

He said being a member of that group teaches students to put different issues into perspective.

“It teaches you to not be afraid to voice your opinions and to know where your moral center lies,” he said.

Simeroth’s father, who also is Yukon’s schools superintendent, said it has been several years since Yukon has had an academic all-state member.

“As a district administrator, we are always thrilled when one of our students achieves a level of success as one of the best in the state, whether it is as a National Merit scholar or academic all-state. It is what we strive for every day — academic excellence,” Jason Simeroth said.

As Dawson’s dad, Simeroth also said he couldn’t be prouder.

“It’s overwhelming. It is such a treat to have this young man as my son and to see the wonderful things he has done,” the superintendent said.

“He is the man I wish I would have been at his age.”

The 100 all-staters were selected from 535 nominations statewide. They represent 83 schools in 75 Oklahoma districts.

The 2019 Academic All-State Class is the 33rd to be selected by the Foundation for Excellence.

Since the award program’s inception in 1987, about 3,300 high school seniors from 325 school districts have been named all-state scholars.

Each of this year’s all-staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. The all-staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 33rd annual Academic Awards Banquet on May 18 at the Renaissance Tulsa Convention Center.

David L. Boren, chairman and founder of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic competition.”

To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet one of the following criteria: an American College Test (ACT) composite score of at least 30; a combined SAT evidence-based reading and writing and math score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semi-finalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33.6 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.28. In addition, 33 of this year’s all-staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholars.