City approves new bingo rules

The B-I-N-G-O is O-N.

The Yukon City Council earlier this month approved a resolution that allows non-profit organizations to offer games of chance, such as bingo, as fundraisers.

Tuesday, the council approved the associated ordinance that makes it legal and sets the cost for an annual permit at $10.

Yukon’s Mobile Meals program was the first organization to host a “legal” bingo event as a fundraiser. The Feb. 7 Mobile Meals event drew more than 60 people for a little fun and competition. It also raised more than $450 for the program, which provides meals to those who are homebound.

Currently, they serve meals to about 85 Yukon residents.

Joanne Oltmanns, director of the program, said the bingo fundraisers will continue on the first Thursday of each month. The games start at 6:30 p.m. and are held at the Dale Robertson Center.

“I felt like we did OK for the first one. We didn’t do any advertising,” she said.

In the future, she hopes they can double the amount that is raised.

Prizes were sponsored by Allstate agent Chris Coleman, allowing the money raised from the sale of cards and concessions to go toward the program.

“That money will go a long way to supplement the budget to feed our older residents,” Oltmanns said.

The idea for the bingo fundraisers came from a board member who saw similar fundraisers in Mustang.

She suggested Yukon’s program could benefit from the bingo games.

But first, they had to get the city council to change an ordinance that prohibited games of chance in Yukon.

The panel did that on Tuesday when they changed the city law to allow nonprofits to host such fundraisers.

“We wanted it to be completely legal. It was a three- to six-month process. We wanted to make sure it was legal,” Oltmanns said..

The addition of the bingo nights will allow Mobile Meals to discontinue some of its smaller fundraisers, though events like the fall spaghetti dinner and the professional assistants’ day luncheon will continue.

City Manager Jim Crosby said Tuesday’s actions placed the rules involving nonprofit games of chance into the city’s ordinance.

The city also finalized rules involving medical marijuana operations and the sale alcohol.

The ordinance related to alcohol sales brings Yukon into compliance with state rules allowing for the sale of high-point beer and wine at locations other than liquor stores.

Crosby said the ordinance sets fees for permits and licenses that are required for retailers.

Low-point beer is no longer sold in Oklahoma, meaning that even bars now are required to carry liquor licenses.

Mitchell Hort, the city’s development services director, said Yukon’s ordinance follows the fee schedule set by the state.

Also approved was an updated version of the city’s controversial marijuana ordinance.

Crosby said that like the other ordinances approved Tuesday, it is simply putting it into the system.

The ordinance, which dictates all aspects of medical marijuana in Yukon, is being challenged in Canadian County District Court.

Under the regulations, anyone with a medical marijuana permit who wants to grow his own plants must register with the city and allow for the residence to be inspected.

In addition, medical marijuana dispensaries can only be in commercially zoned areas, and must be at least 1,000 feet from schools, and 300 feet from places like parks, churches, police stations, recreational facilities and day cares. In addition, they must be at least 300 feet from other dispensaries, something attorney Rachel Bussett has argued is discriminatory.

She said last week that similar rules are not in place for pharmacies, even though they also sell medication, which she said marijuana is being labeled as.

In other action Tuesday, the city council: