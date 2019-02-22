No criminal charges for Bottom

Canadian County District Attorney Mike Fields has announced that no criminal charges will be filed against former Yukon City Manager Grayson Bottom.

Fields said he came to the decision came to the decision after he reviewed a joint investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The criminal investigation found no evidence of embezzlement, theft, or that anyone was unjustly enriched.”

The investigation took place following allegations of wrongdoing related to the City of Yukon’s finances from approximately 2015 to 2017.

“The criminal investigation also did not find evidence of violations of state criminal statutes, Fields said. “While I believe the investigation generally confirmed previous findings that called into question some aspects of the City of Yukon’s fiscal management, disclosures, and oversight, those matters are not governed by the state’s criminal code and are therefore outside the scope of my authority.”