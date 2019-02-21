Lady Broncos dominate Millerettes with 63-37 victory

Mustang Lady Broncos finished the season sweep over the Millerettes Friday with a 62-37 victory inside the Mustang Event Center.

“I thought it was good,” said head coach Kevin Korstjens. “Senior Night is always emotional. So, you’re always glad you play good there.”

The Broncos had no trouble putting the ball in the basket against the Millerettes as they didn’t score less than 12 points in a quarter.

Yukon could not miss from the three-point line in the first half as they finished the half 7-of-10 for 21 of their 23 first half points.

“I remember two and maybe even three were banked in. So, they were well contested shots. In fact, at halftime they had no two-point shot field goals they were all three-pointers and free-throws,” Korstjens said.

Mustang jumped out to a 35-23 lead in the first half before clamping down in the second half against an overmatched Millerettes.

In the second half Mustang shut down Yukon’s offense only allowing the Millerettes to score 14 points in the half.

“I think it was just being more fundamentally sound with our closeouts and definitely rebounding,” Korstjens said.

The Broncos only needed three points in the second half to defeat Yukon but went on to score 27 in the second half for the 62-37 victory.

Nine Broncos contributed to the scoreboard on the night with two of the nine hitting double-digits.

Cur’Tiera Haywood finished the night with 13 points while Kate Niehues added 11 to lead the Broncos.

Also contributing; Kyra Misuraca, 8; Jaki Rollins, 7; Ellise Foreman, 6; Kyla Lovelace, 6; Talia Pogi, 6; Abby Schroeder, 3; and Jaycee Freshour with two.

Haywood was handed a technical foul with 4:12 left in the first quarter as part of Mustang’s 11 fouls on the night.

A’munique Holmes led the Millerettes with 16 points on the night with four three-pointers.

Mustang is back in action at 6:30 tonight against Bixby at Moore High School in the first round of the regional tournament.

“Hopefully we get that opportunity on Saturday. Bixby is a really good team,” Korstjens said.