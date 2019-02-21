Broncos qualify 10 for state en route to regional title

MOORE – Another milestone was reached by the Mustang Broncos’ wrestling team over the weekend.

Mustang took first at the OSSAA 6A West Regional tournament with a team total of 222 points edging out the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs by three points.

The first-place finish is the first regional championship for the Broncos in at least 20 seasons.

“It’s been a long time. I mean a ridiculously long time,” said head coach Brian Picklo.

Ten Mustang wrestlers qualified for the state tournament this upcoming weekend.

“Being the best team in the west region is good but it still doesn’t make you a state champ. It is nice to have done that and we continue to reach milestones and hopefully keep growing and getting better all of the time,” Picklo said.

At regionals, Mustang had three champions with Tucker Owens, 26-1, at 113 pounds; Joseph Sylvester, 26-14, at 152 pounds; and Tate Picklo, 40-0, at 160 pounds.

Owens defeated Garrett Johnson 9-3 of Edmond Memorial, Sylvester defeated Tim Trigg of Deer Creek 3-2 and Picklo defeated Rene Martinez 18-6 of Putnam City.

“That championship round left a little to be desired. We are still needing to peak. I don’t believe we had our best round, by far, which is good. We were the best team in the west region and we didn’t wrestle our best. So, hopefully we wrestle our best and we are the best team in the state,” Picklo said.

Three wrestlers fell in the championship for a second-place finish.

Cameron Picklo, 41-3, lost 8-3 to Peter Rolle of Edmond Memorial; Brannigan Reyes, 30-12, lost 18-8 to JT Stambeck of Norman North and Judson Rowland, 17-7, lost 7-5 to Carson Savage of Deer Creek.

Mustang also had a .500 average in the consolation finals with two taking third-place and two taking fourth-place.

Keegan Luton, 33-10, defeated Bobby Robinson of Deer Creek, 3-2 in the 132-pound weight class and Jack Kitchingham, 21-16, won 2-0 over Hudson Hollander of Edmond Memorial at 220-pounds.

Kitchingham’s win secured the Broncos title with a three-point edge over the Bulldogs.

At 106-pounds Shelton Chastain, 31-16, lost to Cooper Evans of Westmoore 8-3 for fourth-place and John Wiley, 25-3, lost to Bam West of Edmond Memorial by fall in the consolation finals.

The Broncos had chances at 145-pounds and at heavyweight but fell short.

“I’m still the same guy. I am really happy for the 10 that we got but it was that 11th one that kind of hurt a little bit,” Picklo said. “I will always think about the ones that we could have had.”

Colt Fischer, 30-12, was disqualified from the 145-pound division after saying a derogatory term to an opponent after the semifinal match.

At heavyweight, Christian Rowland, 8-14, lost to Jaylin Parker in the fifth-place match by fall in the first period.

Mustang will be at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds this weekend competing at the state tournament and won’t be satisfied without a state championship.

“The regional champ thing is great but obviously we want to win a state title,” Picklo said.