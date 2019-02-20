State official boosts Southwest Covenant’s ‘Big Vision’

By Chris Eversole

Southwest Covenant Schools extol “influencing the world for Christ through education.”

The virtues of this type of education were on display Monday at the second annual Patriot Banquet, which raised money for a new high school building.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell recounted the benefits he received by graduating from Metro Christian Academy in Tulsa.

He said he didn’t realize the impact that Metro Christian would have on him when he transferred there from a public school in eighth grade.

Over time, the school’s philosophy that “we make no small plans here” came home to him, Pinnell said.

He credited the foundation from the faith-based high school and from Oral Roberts University with helping him reach his position, which he assumed a month ago.

Pinnell said that he knows several people from the Southwest Covenant community, and that he was impressed by the people he met at the event, held at the 10 West Main Event Center.

“This place has a great culture — a values-driven culture,” he said.

That culture will spawn future leaders, he predicted.

“That won’t happen if we don’t have people like you,” he told the audience, made up of the school’s parents, staff and supporters.

Shonn Carmark, a member of the school’s board, outlined

progress on raising the $8.2 million needed for the high school’s construction on the Southwest Covenant campus at 2298 S Yukon Parkway in Yukon.

The remaining amount is $3 million, but a donor has pledged to match each contribution dollar-for-dollar.

That means that the school only needs to raise $1.5 million more, Carmack said.

“That is an amazing thing that we must give glory to God for,” he said.