Millers qualify four for state tournament

With another state wrestling tournament now here, the Yukon wrestling program will again have a presence at the annual event.

The Millers had four wrestlers qualify for the 6A state wrestling tournament with their performance last weekend at the 6A West Regional Tournament at Westmoore High School.

“I sure wish we could have got a few more in,” Yukon coach Joe Schneider said. “Saturday morning was awesome, next round went 0-5 and then (we) only won one out of five Saturday night; it was ugly.”

Yukon took fifth as a team with 117 points. Mustang won the regional championship with 222 points.

Cooper Mahaffey, at 106 pounds, took second place in the regional and advanced to his first state tournament. Conner Columbus took fifth at 195 pounds in the regional and advanced to his first state tournament. Corbin Gordon took second in the regional at 220 pounds and advanced to his second consecutive state tournament and Ashton Aldridge finished second in the regional at 285 pounds and advanced to his second straight state tournament.

Mahaffey had a record of 3-1 in the regional. The 106-pound grappler pinned Moore’s Yancy Kite, beat Mustang’s Shelton Chastain 3-0, beat Westmoore’s Cooper Evans 7-6 and lost to Edmond Memorial’s Cruz Aguilar in a fall in the regional final match.

Columbus had a record of 3-2 in the regional. The 195-pound wrestler lost to Del City’s Trent Owens 5-1, beat Westmoore’s Donovan McGilberry in a fall, pinned Putnam City West’s Justin Davis, lost 7-0 to Moore’s Tristan Ashford and then beat Choctaw’s Eli Haynes.

Gordon had a record of 3-1 in the regional. The 220-pound Miller pinned Bryson Murray of Norman North, beat Carson Cottrill of Stillwater 5-3, pinned Edmond Memorial’s Hudson Hollander and lost to Choctaw’s Tony Opichka 8-3 in the regional finals.

Aldridge had a record of 2-1 in the regional. The 285-pound grappler pinned Westmoore’s Shelby Rogers, beat Moore’s Jaylin Parker 3-1 and then lost to Choctaw’s Marquan Journey 5-0 in the regional title match.

“We are happy with the four we got,” Schneider said. “Tough matches at state. Super excited about freshman Conner Columbus doing what he’s supposed to do and making state.”

At 120 pounds, Toby Gilbert took sixth with a record of 2-3. Gilbert was pinned by Southmoore’s Landon Valenzuela in the fifth and sixth-place match.

At 126 pounds, Noah Hanscom had a record of 3-3 and finished sixth. Hanscom was pinned by Choctaw’s Shane Muse in the fifth and sixth-place match.

At 132 pounds, Kylon Burgert placed sixth with a record of 3-3. Burgert lost 3-1 in overtime to Southmoore’s Jake Wright in the fifth and sixth-place match.

At 170 pounds, Ryan Snodgrass went 3-3 and took sixth. Snodgrass was pinned by Southmoore’s Neko Macias in the fifth and sixth-place match.

At 138 pounds, Wallace Tilley was nearing a fall against Stillwater’s Dax Hughes when Hughes stuck his fingers inside Tilley’s mouth. Tilley was accused of biting Hughes’ fingers and was disqualified from the tournament.

At 182 pounds, Chance Bailey went 2-2 in the regional. Steven Cook at 113 pounds, Jacob Mirkes at 145 pounds and Austin Billy at 160 pounds all went 0-2 in the tournament. Yukon did not have a wrestler in the 152-pound weight class.