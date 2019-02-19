Mustang Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department reported the following arrests between Feb. 10 and Feb. 16:

Tracy Joe II Strain, 27, Mustang: Assult and battery with deadly weapon;

Brendan Pollard, 29, Mustang: Two counts failure to appear;

Ryan Glen Buffinton, 39, Mustang: Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, three counts domestic assault and battery with dangerous weapon;

Anthony Carter, 28, Oklahoma City: Failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, driving while license privilege suspended, possession of paraphernalia, false representation to an officer, driving left of center of roadway;

Madeline Lindsay, 23, Oklahoma City: Improper lane usage, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, driving while license privilege suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;

Robert Pietrowicz, 46, Midwest City: Driving while license privilege revoked, False representation to an officer, improper lane usage – driving left of center of roadway;

Bryan Ray Tillman, 25, Bethany: Possession of heroine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while license privilege suspended, defective or improper brake lights;

John Steven Castell, 56, Edmond: DUI;

Emanuel Williams, 37, Oklahoma City: Petit Larceny;

Michael Peyton Hall, 26, Moore: Driving while license privilege suspended, defective or improper brake lights;

Brandt Michael Gibson, 27, Mustang: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia;

Don Steven Cockburn, 52, Oklahoma City: Driving while license privilege revoked;

Lorenzo Ramos, 20, Oklahoma City: Defective or improper head lights, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon;

Mitch Jospeh Luman, 29, Mustang: Public intoxication;