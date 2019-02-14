MUSTANG VOTERS DECIDE

Lovelace wins school board seat; runoff for council

By Chris Eversole

Voters Tuesday elected a new member for the Mustang Board of Education but voters in Ward 6 will have to return to the polls in April to settle a Mustang City Council seat.

Todd Lovelace easily carried the race for school board Office No. 1, receiving 595 votes, or 71.17 percent of the votes.

His opponent, Natalie Thomas, received 241 votes, or 28.83 percent.

Lovelace will complete an unexpired term in office, which ends in 2021.

Meanwhile, a four-person race for an unexpired term on the Mustang City Council serving Ward 6 has been narrowed to two candidates.

David Harper and Nathan R. Sholund received the most votes in the primary election. However, no one received more than 50 percent, so a runoff is required.

Harper received 50 votes, which was 36.5 percent of those cast. Sholund received 37 votes, or 27.01 percent.

That was one more vote than John Gatliff, who received 36 votes. Harry Weatherford received 14.

Only 137 votes were cast in the election.

The runoff election is set for April 2.

Lovelace is a self-employed independent insurance adjuster.

He graduated from Mustang High School in 1992.

“I am at a place in life where I feel I need to give back to the community that has given me so much,” he said.

“I have two kids that have been raised by this community and school system. One has graduated, and the other is at the high school.”

Lovelace said he appreciates the quality of the school system.

“I want to protect this quality and do what I can to listen to the parents and the staff and make it better,” he said.

Sholund is a 2008 graduate of Mustang High School.

He works as a contract specialist for the Defense Logistics Agency.

“I see, on a daily basis, the business side and dive deep into contractors quotes or proposals,” he said.

“I believe this experience gives me a unique edge, which would be a great asset to the city of Mustang in its upcoming projects in which bids will be received.”

He said his priority is infrastructure, including better roads, to respond to the growth rate.

“We need to come up with solid plans on how to deal with the traffic problems coming into Mustang,” he said.

Harper, 56, is a writer in the Marketing and Communications Department of Express Employment Professionals International headquarters.

“I’d like to see Mustang maintain its small-town feel and attitude and manage our amazing growth,” he said.

The main challenges center around maintaining infrastructure in regard to roads and water supply and quality, he said.

“We also need to be conscious of protecting our sales tax base and ensuring public safety (police and fire) have what they need to continue to keep our community safe.”