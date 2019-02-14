Mustang grappler Cameron Picklo reaches milestone with 100th win

In one of the toughest sports on the planet, it is rare hearing of a high school wrestler winning 100 matches in their career.

Mustang’s Cameron Picklo accomplished the feat on Dec. 8 at the Manhattan Duals with a first-period pin over Tommy Downum of Paola, Kansas.

“I never really thought about it. Obviously, it is a big deal, but I never really thought of it that much,” said Cameron Picklo. “I really didn’t know it was going to be my 100th win in Kansas. But it means a lot, obviously.”

Since the 100-career win Picklo has rattled off 33 additional victories. He leads the team with 38 wins on the season.

“It’s just one of those milestones. It is pretty rare to get to 100 wins,” head coach and Cameron’s father, Brian Picklo, said. “To have 100 wins you have to persevere. There is a lot of blood, sweat and tears that go into that. I’m just super proud of these kids.”

Picklo has been a starter on the wrestling team for the last four seasons and a captain for the last two.

Mustang’s athletic department honored Picklo at Senior Night before the dual against Westmoore.

“It meant a lot, especially having the community support me. I didn’t know I was going to get that award, but it really meant a lot,” Cameron said.

Brian Picklo handed his son the trophy at the center of the mat with friends and family filling the seats inside the Mustang Events Center.

“This is a labor of love for me. I love wrestling and what it does for young men. I love what it has done for me and my life. So, to be able to share it with not only other kids but with my own boys, I don’t think there is a better bonding experience,” Brian Picklo said.

Picklo has qualified for state the previous three years and looks to make it four years this weekend at regionals.

Picklo is also the first Mustang wrestler to sign to wrestle at the Division 1 level in more than 20 years.

He will go to Cornell University on a wrestling scholarship with a 4.3-career GPA.

All of the success that Picklo has had in his career almost didn’t happen. He thought at one point that wrestling wasn’t for him during a rough patch in his career, but he stuck it out and it worked for him in the long run.

“It got to the point where I didn’t even know if this sport was for me anymore. From going to that point to where I am now is really eye opening,” Cameron said.

The two-time Fargo All-American takes a 133-29 record into his final regionals tournament of his high school career this weekend at Westmoore High School.

“Being a state champ. That has been the goal for the whole season and it remains the goal,” Cameron said.