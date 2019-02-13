Wrestlers capture MatMania title in final prep for regional tournament

Yukon wrestling coach Joe Schneider sent numerous grapplers, including several varsity starters to the Capitol Hill MatMania Wrestling Tournament last weekend.

The Millers came away with the tournament title with five individuals winning their weight classes and Wallace Tilley earning the Outstanding Wrestler award of the tournament with his performance in the 138-pound weight division.

Tilley had a 3-0 record. Jonah Hanscom won the 106-pound weight class going 3-0. Valeria Vallejo won the 113-pound weight division going 3-0. Jace Martin won the 160-pound weight class going 3-0 and Corbin Gordon won the 220-pound weight division going 3-0.

Ronnie Kern took third in the 126-pound weight class with a 4-1 record. Joe Wythe finished third in the 195-pound weight division with a 2-1 mark. Noe Rios went 1-2 in the 152-pound weight class and Jacob Mirkes finished 0-2 in the 145-pound weight division.

“It was good to get some of the younger guys some more matches,” Schneider said. “We have a lot of work to do this week. It was good to see Martin come back after breaking his hand earlier in the season.”

Yukon hosted Piedmont and Bridge Creek Tuesday during practice for some work against other wrestlers and the Millers will host Weatherford today for practice.

The weigh-in Friday for the 6A regional at Westmoore will take place at 9 a.m. and matches will start at 11 a.m. The top-five placers in each weight will advance to the 6A state tournament.