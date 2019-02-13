County road projects receive federal funds

Canadian County is one of three counties in central Oklahoma chosen to participate in a program that allows federal transportation funds to be used for road maintenance projects.

The money will be disbursed through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

District 3 County Commissioner Jack Stewart said this is the first time federal funds have been used for maintenance projects. Normally, they are earmarked for new construction.

District 2 Commissioner David Anderson, who serves as chairman of the board, said the county’s three districts will share $516,667.

Each commissioner submitted a proposed project for consideration.

In District 1, Commissioner Marc Hader has proposed adding chip and seal to 4.5 miles of Britton Road west to El Reno.

In District 2, the money will be used to seal Calumet Road at Reno. The paving will continue north for 4.5 miles to Interstate 40.

District 3 has proposed two projects. The first is from the Kingfisher County line south to 91st Street, which is about two miles. The second project is two miles of Banner Road from Jensen Road to Reno.

Stewart said it is hoped that all four projects can be funded totally through the federal funds. It may be up to five years before the county can participate again.

Kingfisher and Garfield counties also will have projects funded with the federal money.

The county also renewed its membership in the National Association of Counties. This is the first time in several years that Canadian County has agreed to pay the membership dues of $1,996.

Stewart encouraged the other officials to renew the membership in the group, which provides lobbying efforts on the county’s behalf in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, the panel also approved the purchase of a new sanitation truck for the Oklahoma Environmental Management Authority.

The truck, a 2020 Peterbuilt, is being purchased for $373,298 and is being paid for through a loan from RCB Bank.

OEMA, based in El Reno, operates through the Canadian County government, thus requires county approval to obtain loans.

In other action, the commissioners:

-Agreed to an interlocal agreement with the city of Mustang to install storm sewers beneath Wildhorse Park. Under the agreement, the city will provide the material for the project. The county will provide equipment and labor. Anderson said the county has entered into similar agreements in the past with Mustang;

-Approved 16 permanent road crossing permits for S&S Water Logistics. The disposal well project is in the Union City area;

-Approved a change order on the Calumet Street project. The project took more asphalt than expected. The increase will cost $6,742, which is about 3.8 percent above the contract price;

-Approved a request from the county assessor’s office to surplus two vehicles — a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2011 Crown Victoria;

-Approved a proposed easement for Oklahoma Gas and Electric to relocate a transformer as part of an expansion project at the children’s justice center;

-Approved documents related to the use of a grant received by the emergency management department;

-Tabled an agreement with the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments related to its 9-1-1 program;

-Approved flood plain permits for Enlink Midstream, Brannon Ward and Newfield Exploration.