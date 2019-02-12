Tondrell Durham resigns from Mustang

Mustang boys’ basketball coach Tondrell Durham resigned from his duties as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Durham has spent the last two seasons as the coach of the Broncos and compiled a record of 18-27.

The news comes six hours before the Broncos were scheduled to tip-off against the Norman Tigers on the road.

“He resigned effective immediately 1 p.m. this afternoon. He cited personal reasons for his resignation. He didn’t go into details, didn’t elaborate, just a very brief conversation,” said athletic director Robert Foreman.

Mustang is 5-16 on the season with two regular season games, including tonight, left on the schedule.

Durham’s assistant coach Josh Davis has been named the interim coach to finish out this season.

“Josh Davis has been named interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Then we will post for the head coach (position) as soon as this season wraps up,” Foreman said.

Durham did not immediately respond to interview requests.