Police Logs
The Mustang Police Department made the following arrests between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9:
- Kevin Aaron Sanders, 43, Oklahoma City: DUI, transporting open container of liquior;
- Aaron James Box, 40, Oklahoma City: DUI;
- Jay McFarland, 43, Mustang: Disobey stop sign, driving while license privilege suspended;
- Jerry Don Newman, 50, Yukon: Driving while license privilege suspended, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, warrant;
- Daniel James Doherty, 24, Mustang: Possession of CDS;
- Bailey Allen Fair, 23, Tuttle: Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor;
- Michael David Tattrie, 34, Mustang: Domestic assult and battery – assault simple;
- Sheila Dawn Williams, 43, Mustang: Three warrants;
- Ryan Allen Osborne, 33, Tuttle: Misc. required vehicle equipment, aggravated DUI;
- Joseph Watson, 52, Mustang: Domestic assault and battery – by strangulation, obstructing officer, domestic assault and battery – with dangerous weapon;
- Gregory Dee Harrison, 48, Oklahoma City: Driving while license privilege suspended, failure to signal lae change;
- Matthew Johnson, 32, Oklahoma City: Driving with license suspended;
- Arlen Eugene Carney, 52, Oklahoma City: Three counts failure to appear;
- Donna Elaine Crowe, 59, Tuttle: Failure to comply;
- Mark Austin Childers, 22, Mustang: Two counts failure to comply;
- Caleb Lee McKinney, 24, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;
- Jazmine Jefflo Lowe, 21, Oklahoma City: Failure to appear;
- Thomas Dean Bean, 39, Moore: Warrant, improper passing on right, driving while license privilege suspended;
- Jennifer Ellen Meier, 48, Mustang: Two warrants for destruction of property.