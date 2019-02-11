Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department made the following arrests between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9:

Kevin Aaron Sanders, 43, Oklahoma City: DUI, transporting open container of liquior;

Aaron James Box, 40, Oklahoma City: DUI;

Jay McFarland, 43, Mustang: Disobey stop sign, driving while license privilege suspended;

Jerry Don Newman, 50, Yukon: Driving while license privilege suspended, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, warrant;

Daniel James Doherty, 24, Mustang: Possession of CDS;

Bailey Allen Fair, 23, Tuttle: Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor;

Michael David Tattrie, 34, Mustang: Domestic assult and battery – assault simple;

Sheila Dawn Williams, 43, Mustang: Three warrants;

Ryan Allen Osborne, 33, Tuttle: Misc. required vehicle equipment, aggravated DUI;

Joseph Watson, 52, Mustang: Domestic assault and battery – by strangulation, obstructing officer, domestic assault and battery – with dangerous weapon;

Gregory Dee Harrison, 48, Oklahoma City: Driving while license privilege suspended, failure to signal lae change;

Matthew Johnson, 32, Oklahoma City: Driving with license suspended;

Arlen Eugene Carney, 52, Oklahoma City: Three counts failure to appear;

Donna Elaine Crowe, 59, Tuttle: Failure to comply;

Mark Austin Childers, 22, Mustang: Two counts failure to comply;

Caleb Lee McKinney, 24, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;

Jazmine Jefflo Lowe, 21, Oklahoma City: Failure to appear;

Thomas Dean Bean, 39, Moore: Warrant, improper passing on right, driving while license privilege suspended;