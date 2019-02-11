Police Logs

The Mustang Police Department made the following arrests between Feb. 2 and Feb. 9:

  • Kevin Aaron Sanders, 43, Oklahoma City: DUI, transporting open container of liquior;
  • Aaron James Box, 40, Oklahoma City: DUI;
  • Jay McFarland, 43, Mustang: Disobey stop sign, driving while license privilege suspended;
  • Jerry Don Newman, 50, Yukon: Driving while license privilege suspended, failure to comply with compulsory insurance requirement, warrant;
  • Daniel James Doherty, 24, Mustang: Possession of CDS;
  • Bailey Allen Fair, 23, Tuttle: Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor;
  • Michael David Tattrie, 34, Mustang: Domestic assult and battery – assault simple;
  • Sheila Dawn Williams, 43, Mustang: Three warrants;
  • Ryan Allen Osborne, 33, Tuttle: Misc. required vehicle equipment, aggravated DUI;
  • Joseph Watson, 52, Mustang: Domestic assault and battery – by strangulation, obstructing officer, domestic assault and battery – with dangerous weapon;
  • Gregory Dee Harrison, 48, Oklahoma City: Driving while license privilege suspended, failure to signal lae change;
  • Matthew Johnson, 32, Oklahoma City: Driving with license suspended;
  • Arlen Eugene Carney, 52, Oklahoma City: Three counts failure to appear;
  • Donna Elaine Crowe, 59, Tuttle: Failure to comply;
  • Mark Austin Childers, 22, Mustang: Two counts failure to comply;
  • Caleb Lee McKinney, 24, Oklahoma City: Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia;
  • Jazmine Jefflo Lowe, 21, Oklahoma City: Failure to appear;
  • Thomas Dean Bean, 39, Moore: Warrant, improper passing on right, driving while license privilege suspended;
  • Jennifer Ellen Meier, 48, Mustang: Two warrants for destruction of property.
