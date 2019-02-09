Local homeschool student to perform at Carnegie Hall

A homeschool musician from Yukon is expected to have the experience of a lifetime this weekend.

Riley Rowland will perform on the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Rowland and her family flew to New York on Thursday so that she could perform Sunday as part of the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

She will play violin Sunday with the symphonic orchestra.

“I am humbled and grateful to have been selected for this amazing honor,” she said. “I am thrilled for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play at Carnegie Hall.”

Officials said participation in one of the five honor ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

Her father, Skip Rowland, said his daughter has been homeschooled since she was in fifth grade. She would now be considered a sophomore.

Riley Rowland auditioned for the orchestra by creating a video of her performance of material sent to her by the committee. In addition, she had to complete an extensive application and write an essay.

Skip Rowland said he almost talked her out of auditioning by telling her she wouldn’t make it.

She took that as motivation and aced the performance.

In addition to this weekend’s performance, Riley Rowland also performs with the Oklahoma Youth Orchestra and the Oklahoma homeschool orchestra.

According to a news release, acceptance to the group is a result of the talent, dedication and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording.

She will join musicians from 46 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, several provinces of Canada, Australia, Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Poland, Qatar and South Korea at Carnegie Hall.

Program Director Morgan Smith said being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each performer should be proud of accomplishing.

“We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget,” Smith said.

Riley Rowland is the daughter of Skip and Christa Rowland.