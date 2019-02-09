Kylie Moseley reaches 1,000 career points

In her junior season Kylie Moseley is joining an elite list of high school basketball players.

Going into Southwest Covenant’s final regular season game against Christian Heritage, Moseley needed eight points to reach 1,000 career points. She scored 22 in her latest scoring effort.

This season, Moseley has consistently led her team in scoring and rebounding, resulting in reaching the mark. Thought of as an individual accomplishment, Moseley was ensured her teammates and coaches had a say in the points.

“It was definitely a big milestone,” she said. “I didn’t really expect to get it this season, I wasn’t even thinking about it. I definitely know I couldn’t have done it on my own and that it’s not me, it’s every single person on the team and (coach Terry Fellenstein) and everyone that’s here.”

Fellenstein applauded Moseley for taking over a bulk of the load for the team this season.

“I’m proud of Kylie. She’s obviously our bread and butter this year. She’s our only returning starter from last year. We rely on her. I’m tickled to death for her when we started three years ago.

“I’ve seen good improvement in her each and every year. She basically has averaged a double double all three years. Each year she has improved upon, not only her points scored, but her rebound per game average. I’ve just been really pleased with her and proud of her. She’s done a great job for us.”

Moseley has had to adapt to being the team’s number one option.

She thinks of herself as a role player but her ability to get the ball to the bucket is unparalleled. Her big scoring outings have come without the help of a reliable spot up jump shot.

“I think driving is definitely my strength,” Moseley said. “I need to get better at shooting more distant shots but it definitely helps being able to shoot free throws and it helps when I can make them too.”

Just because she can’t hit distant shots doesn’t mean she hasn’t been working on them.

Her emphasis on driving left is the next article to be added in her game. After that, she’ll think about stretching out to the three point line.

“We’re trying to get her to go left a little more,” Fellenstein said. “Sometimes she does it. If she makes that jab step and goes left, we’re good. We let our bigs shoot threes in practice. she’s going to get one before her career is over.”

Fellenstein said Moseley’s reluctant to stretch her offensive game but has the capabilities to do so.

“She’s hesitant about taking the threes but I keep telling her, ‘if you’re open on the three’s, keep taking it.’”