Lady Broncos losing streak extends to four

Mustang girls’ basketball has fallen into a slump as of late and the losing streak grew to four Tuesday.

“Yeah, we lost but I don’t think it would have done us any better had we gone and beat a team by 45 and everyone gets to play. I think that is false confidence and that’s what gets you beat. Yeah, it stings right now because you don’t want to lose, but in the long run I believe it will benefit us,” said head coach Kevin Korstjens.

The Lady Broncos hosted the No. 3-ranked Moore Lady Lions Tuesday on Homecoming and couldn’t get over the hump late in the 58-56 loss.

Moore controlled the first half, while Mustang didn’t hold its first lead until 1:23 remained in the first half when the Lady Broncos took a 25-23 lead on a lay-up by Jaycee Freshour.

“We were down by eight or more early. They hit five of their first six threes and then they made two of the next 16. I felt like we weathered that storm by rebounding. We had 16 defensive rebounds by halftime. I thought that is what kept us in it,” said Korstjens.

Nearly a minute later Moore tied the game at 25-25. Mustang dribbled the ball down the court, which everyone expected to be the final possession of the half and didn’t have a good possession, ending in zero points.

“I wasn’t very worried with not having the lead at halftime. If you go down and take a bad shot that leads to something quick for them in transition, that is the more frustrating part,” said Korstjens. “It was more about taking the right shot and being a little more patient. I thought we forced the issue just a little bit.”

Moore’s Aaliyah Moore rebounded a rushed shot by the Broncos and then went coast-to-coast hitting a floater at the other end as the backboard illuminated signaling the end of the half with Moore leading 27-25.

Mustang and Moore answered each blow during the third quarter with multiple lead changes in the quarter. Moore took a 40-38 lead into the fourth quarter and never gave it back.

“A play here or a play there, I can think off the top of my head three easy plays where we get a great shot that we need to finish and that’s six points and the difference of a game. Some of them went the other way and so instead of a six-point swing it’s more of a 10 or 12 point swing,” said Korstjens.

The Broncos didn’t give up, they actually fought to the buzzer as Talia Pogi drained a three pointer as time expired.

Mustang cut the Lions lead down to 51-49 with just over 1:30 to go in the fourth but couldn’t put together one final push to get over the hump.

Mustang had three individuals in double digits on the night, Cur’Tiera Haywood led with 20 points, Ellise Foreman contributed 13 points and Pogi added 11 points.

Edmond Memorial

Mustang dropped last Friday’s bout to the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs on the road, 57-51.

On Friday the Broncos were led by Jaki Rollins with 14 points and Haywood with 11 points.

The Lady Broncos had seven players contribute to the offense on Friday, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Mustang will be back in action Friday on the road at Westmoore High School with a 6 p.m. tip-off.