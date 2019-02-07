Hamilton brings home gold

For the first time in school history, Mustang swimming has a regional champion; Hannah Hamilton.

“I think it is really cool. Swimming doesn’t get a lot of recognition at the school, so for me to be able to put swimming in the school is really cool. It is really nice for me, too, because this season wasn’t very good for me,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton took home the gold in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 1:02.21, which is one one-hundredth off the school record, which Hamilton also owns.

“It makes me really upset. But I know it will push me, and I know that I can go that time and that I can go faster. It just pushes me a little more.”

The first-place finish in the West Regional puts Hamilton as the No. 5-seed at state after four individuals finished with better times in the East Regional.

Hamilton also qualified for state in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:08.30.

She has been one of the most successful swimmers on the team the last two seasons and became the first individual from Mustang High School to race in an individual “A” final at the state tournament last season.

Hamilton started a trend as she walked out for the finals last year wearing a gold jacket, which her mother bought the week leading up to state and she has high hopes to don the jacket again this season.

“I’m bringing back the gold jacket this year. We are going to buy a new one. I’m excited. We are going to go for it,” said Hamilton.

As for the rest of the Mustang swimming team, the Lady Broncos had two relays – 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle – to go along with Reagan Hilley in the 100-yard backstroke and Olivia Henry in the 500-yard freestyle qualify for state.

Mustang boys had a few individuals just miss out on qualifying.

“We are devastated for the boys. But a lot of them are young and will have their chance in the future,” head coach Tony Evans said. “The girls did just about what we thought they would going into the weekend.”

The 200-yard medley finished with a time of 2:06.56, giving them the 15-seed at state, and the 200-yard freestyle clocked a 1:53.95 for the 12-seed.

Henry and Hilley will be the 24-seed in their respected races at state.

Henry finished with a time of 6:04.20, while Hilley swam a 1:10.51 at regionals.

Mustang has two weeks to prepare between regionals and state as the state competition will be held at Mitch Park (Edmond) Feb. 15-16.

“This team has grown so much since my freshman year. The girls and the guys that are under me and above me have put in so much work. They try their hardest every day, and you can tell when they don’t do good because they are upset. I’m proud of this team as a whole,” said Hamilton.