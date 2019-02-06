Yukon board picks OKC firm to build new school

An Oklahoma City construction company is expected to break ground this spring on Yukon’s latest elementary school.

Wynn Construction was awarded the contract to build Redstone Elementary School.

The company’s bid of $22,855,000 was the lowest of seven submitted for the 120,000-square-foot building, which will house fourth- through sixth-grade students.

Construction on the building, which will be located at the intersection of Mustang and Britton Roads, is expected to start in March with a completion date of July 2020.

That would allow it to open in time for the 2020-21 school year.

Officials expect it to be fully paid for when it is completed.

Yukon Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the bid came in several million dollars under the budgeted amount, which was $28 million. He warned, however, that there could be expenses that might add to the total.

Simeroth said the bid also includes extras, such as options for allowing more natural light to filter into the building and an upgraded camera system for the school’s security.

A ground-breaking date has not been set for the project, although Simeroth said the general contractor will push to get the paperwork completed as quickly as possible.

The property, which was donated to the school district, is in an area that is seeing rapid growth with dozens of new homes being constructed in the area.

The school will sit on 15 acres of land.

The design for the building was introduced during the school board meeting in November.

Students in fourth and fifth grades will be in grade-specific pods on one end of the building, while those in sixth grade will be on the opposite end near the school’s gymnasium, which also will be used as the school’s storm shelter.

Currently, fourth- and fifth-grade students attend either Lakeview or Independence elementary schools. All sixth-grade students attend the Sixth-Grade Academy, which is at the Yukon Middle School.

The new school is located near Surrey Hills Elementary School, which will be the main feeder school. However, Simeroth said the school district will, over the next several months, begin looking at new alignments that will evenly spread the student population over all three schools — Redstone, Lakeview and Independence.

The project is being paid for through a $44 million bond issue approved in September 2017.