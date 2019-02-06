Charges filed as online sex stings nets five men

An Oklahoma City man who thought he was “sexting” with a 14-year-old girl from Canadian County was one of five people charged Friday with trying to solicit sex with a minor.

The charge against Tyler Ryan Hull,24, is related to an investigation that began Dec. 13.

Authorities say Hull and a Canadian County sheriff’s investigator, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, began communicating via a social media app.

The conversation quickly turned sexual with Hull saying that he wanted to have sex with the girl.

He even acknowledged that she was 14, by stating “Damn, I’m too old for u.”

He also stated that he can keep a secret, the affidavit states.

Hull asked for an opportunity to video chat with the decoy, and sent at least two nude photos of himself.

According to a court document, Hull advised the investigator to erase all the text messages, because if he got caught, he could spend a “really long time in prison.”

Also charged are Maurice Kelly, 46, of Oklahoma City; Daniel Lee Winterhalter, 36, of Blackwell; Edwin Lawrence Edwards, 56, of McAlester; and Tanner Lee Goodner, 32, of Cleveland, Tennessee.

The investigation into Kelly dates to Oct. 2, when an investigator was contacted through social media.

According to the court document, Kelly was told that the person with whom he was chatting was a 14-year-old girl.

Despite that, the investigator stated that Kelly continued the conversation stating that he was interested in meeting her.

The two were originally set to meet on Oct. 11. Kelly did not show up for the meeting.

However, on Nov. 2, a second meeting was being planned with Kelly saying they “could get a room.”

Winterhalter is facing charges in connection with an investigation that began Oct. 4, when he allegedly asked for photos of the decoy.

“Have any with tank top shirts,” he asked, according to the court document. He also said, “I wish I can see you with your shirt off.”

He also allegedly asked the decoy to visit him in Blackwell, which is in far northern Oklahoma.

During the conversation, Winterhalter said he wanted to have kids “but only if I was nice to him at the time,” the investigator wrote.

The Edwards’ investigation also began in October through the same social media site. The investigator wrote that Edwards contacted her on Oct. 10. During the conversation, there was sexting as well as requests for nude photos.

Edwards also sent a nude photo of himself, the investigator stated.

The investigation concluded on Oct. 15 after Edwards wrote, “I just want to get my hands on you baby girl.”

The fifth person to be charged was the result of an investigation by a different deputy.

Goodner, 32, is charged in connection with a conversation that began innocently with Goodner saying the decoy was too young for him because she was underage.

However, he contacted her a second time on Nov. 28 and again on Dec. 11. In the first instance, Goodner reportedly sent the investigator a nude photo of himself. He also sent a photo during subsequent conversation on Jan. 22.