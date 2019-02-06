Bradley set to compete in Super 16 All-Star Games

For the second time in his young career, Yukon Middle School eighth-grade student Chaz Bradley will compete Saturday in the Oklahoma Super 16 All-Star Games at Mustang High School.

Bradley will join fellow Yukon Middle School students Keziah Lofton (sixth grade) and Gabby Tilley (seventh grade) at the event.

“I am just going to try my best and make sure I show out in front of a lot of people,” Bradley said. “I was happy I was selected because I had worked so hard.”

It will be the second time that Bradley will participate in the games. He competed in the Super 16 All-Star Games as a seventh-grade student last year, but he was a Piedmont student at that time.

Bradley participated in the Oklahoma Super 16 All-Stars Tryout Camp in December in Norman and was selected as one of the top 16 boys basketball players in Oklahoma.

“The camp was really hard,” Bradley said. “I felt like I did well. At first, I didn’t think I was going to make it because a lot of the other kids were really big.”

Bradley said he likes to pass the ball and patterns his game after a star point guard in the NBA.

“I really like the way Kyrie Irving plays. I like to distribute the ball and I like driving to the hoop better than shooting from the outside. I am looking forward to showing people how I can play and how I can do a lot of different things on the court.”

The best players from Saturday’s games will be selected to be a part of Team Oklahoma and travel to California to play in a national tournament.

“It would be an honor to get to go to California,” Bradley said. “It would be a great chance to shine and show what I am capable of on the court.”

Bradley and the rest of the Oklahoma Super 16 All-Stars went through a Media Day experience Saturday.

“It was a surreal experience,” Bradley said. “It was cool getting to talk about my future and what I want to do.”